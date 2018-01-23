Global Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets, 2016-2018 & 2024 - CIVETS to Replace BRICs as the Focal Point for Future Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Fuses and Circuit Breakers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The Global market is analyzed by the following Product Segments:

Fuses

Circuit Breakers

The report also provides US market analytics for the following End-Use Sectors:

Utility

Construction

Industrial Machinery

Electrical & Electronics

Others

The report profiles 169 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ABB

Automation Systems Interconnect

Bel Fuse Inc.

Bentek Corp.

Bourns Inc.

Carling Technologies, Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc

E-T-A Elektrotechnische Apparate GmbH

Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd.

General Electric Company

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd.

Legrand

Littelfuse, Inc.

Mersen

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric

SCHURTER Group

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Siemens AG

TE Connectivity Corp.

Vicor Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The Indispensability of Power Protection Devices: A Review

Resurgence in Global Economy Extends Optimistic Outlook

Improvement in Global GDP Bodes Well for Market Growth

CIVETS to Replace BRICs as the Focal Point for Future Growth

Competitive Landscape

Assessing the Impact of Recent Past Economic Upheavals on Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market

Growth Momentum Improves in 2015 & Beyond



2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND ISSUES

Circuit Breakers Remain the Dominant Segment

Vacuum Circuit Breakers Makes the Cut

Auto-Reclosers Circuit Breakers Gaining Prominence

Sanguine Prospects for Molded Case Circuit Breakers

Low Cost & Simple Design Help Fuses Remain Strong

High-Power Fuses: Poised for Strong Growth

Manufacturers Focus on Incorporating Overcurrent Protection Element in Fuses

Waxing Demand for Switchgears Bodes Well for the Market

Up gradation of Obsolete Systems to Spur Demand for Switchgears

Industry Thrives in Tandem with Growth in OEMs

High Costs Associated with Equipment Downtime Motivates Deployment of Fuses & Circuit Breakers

Rising Power Demand Positively Influences Fuses & Circuit Breakers Market

Spiraling Energy Consumption and Equally Robust Electric Power Production: Business Case for HV Circuit Breakers

Electric Utility Drives Fuse Cutouts Market

Increase in Construction Activity Bodes Well for Market Growth



3. PRODUCT/END-USE MARKET OVERVIEW

Introduction

Choosing Between Fuses and Circuit Breakers

Fuses

Circuit Breakers

Basic Operating Functions

Thermal-Magnetic Breakers

Magnetic Circuit Breakers

Electronic Circuit Breakers

Molded-Case Circuit Breakers

Miniature Circuit Breaker Technology

Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter Circuit Breakers

Explosive Charge Circuit Breakers

Shunt Trip Circuit Breakers

Advanced Signal Processing

End-Use Markets

Construction Industry

Electric Power Generation Industry

Industrial Machinery

Electronics & Electrical Equipment Industry

Automotive/Non-Automotive Transportation Equipment



4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS

Littelfuse Unveils New Fuse Blocks and Holders

Bourns Expands Multifuse Line with New High- Temperature PPTC Resettable Fuses

Eaton Unveils Bussmann Series DIN-Rail Fuse Holder

Littelfuse Unveils High Current SMD Single Fuse Solution

Bel Circuit Protection Increases 0ZRE Series Hold Current

Marathon Special Products Introduces FDS Series

Eaton Unveils New Circuit Protection Solution

Bel Fuse Unveils Time-Lag Type Ceramic Body Cartridge Fuse

Bel Fuse Unveils Square Ceramic Surface Mount Quick Acting Fuse Series

Littelfuse Launches High-Speed Fuses for Semiconductor Device Protection

TDK Introduces ThermoFuse Varistors

Eaton Expands Bussmann Series PDFB Portfolio

E-T-A Unveils Combined Switch & Circuit Breaker

Littelfuse Unveils PICO 305 Series Intrinsically Safe Fuse

Siemens Rolls out Fusesaver Medium-Voltage Outdoor Vacuum Circuit Breaker



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

ABB Takes Over GE Industrial Solutions

Eaton to Provide Circuit Protection for Solar Project in Nicaragua

Bentek Teams Up with Advanced Energy Industries

Panasonic Acquires Majority Stake in VIKO



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 169 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 249)

The United States (44)

(44) Japan (11)

(11) Europe (91)

(91) France (9)

(9)

Germany (14)

(14)

The United Kingdom (15)

(15)

Italy (6)

(6)

Spain (5)

(5)

Rest of Europe (42)

(42) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (100)

(Excluding Japan) (100) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (1)

(1) Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gkb9l8/global_fuses_and?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716