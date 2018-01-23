Global Fuses and Circuit Breakers Markets, 2016-2018 & 2024 - CIVETS to Replace BRICs as the Focal Point for Future Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Fuses and Circuit Breakers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The Global market is analyzed by the following Product Segments:
- Fuses
- Circuit Breakers
The report also provides US market analytics for the following End-Use Sectors:
- Utility
- Construction
- Industrial Machinery
- Electrical & Electronics
- Others
The report profiles 169 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABB
- Automation Systems Interconnect
- Bel Fuse Inc.
- Bentek Corp.
- Bourns Inc.
- Carling Technologies, Inc.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- E-T-A Elektrotechnische Apparate GmbH
- Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd.
- General Electric Company
- Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd.
- Legrand
- Littelfuse, Inc.
- Mersen
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Schneider Electric
- SCHURTER Group
- Sensata Technologies, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- TE Connectivity Corp.
- Vicor Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
The Indispensability of Power Protection Devices: A Review
Resurgence in Global Economy Extends Optimistic Outlook
Improvement in Global GDP Bodes Well for Market Growth
CIVETS to Replace BRICs as the Focal Point for Future Growth
Competitive Landscape
Assessing the Impact of Recent Past Economic Upheavals on Fuses and Circuit Breakers Market
Growth Momentum Improves in 2015 & Beyond
2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND ISSUES
Circuit Breakers Remain the Dominant Segment
Vacuum Circuit Breakers Makes the Cut
Auto-Reclosers Circuit Breakers Gaining Prominence
Sanguine Prospects for Molded Case Circuit Breakers
Low Cost & Simple Design Help Fuses Remain Strong
High-Power Fuses: Poised for Strong Growth
Manufacturers Focus on Incorporating Overcurrent Protection Element in Fuses
Waxing Demand for Switchgears Bodes Well for the Market
Up gradation of Obsolete Systems to Spur Demand for Switchgears
Industry Thrives in Tandem with Growth in OEMs
High Costs Associated with Equipment Downtime Motivates Deployment of Fuses & Circuit Breakers
Rising Power Demand Positively Influences Fuses & Circuit Breakers Market
Spiraling Energy Consumption and Equally Robust Electric Power Production: Business Case for HV Circuit Breakers
Electric Utility Drives Fuse Cutouts Market
Increase in Construction Activity Bodes Well for Market Growth
3. PRODUCT/END-USE MARKET OVERVIEW
Introduction
Choosing Between Fuses and Circuit Breakers
Fuses
Circuit Breakers
Basic Operating Functions
Thermal-Magnetic Breakers
Magnetic Circuit Breakers
Electronic Circuit Breakers
Molded-Case Circuit Breakers
Miniature Circuit Breaker Technology
Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter Circuit Breakers
Explosive Charge Circuit Breakers
Shunt Trip Circuit Breakers
Advanced Signal Processing
End-Use Markets
Construction Industry
Electric Power Generation Industry
Industrial Machinery
Electronics & Electrical Equipment Industry
Automotive/Non-Automotive Transportation Equipment
4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS
Littelfuse Unveils New Fuse Blocks and Holders
Bourns Expands Multifuse Line with New High- Temperature PPTC Resettable Fuses
Eaton Unveils Bussmann Series DIN-Rail Fuse Holder
Littelfuse Unveils High Current SMD Single Fuse Solution
Bel Circuit Protection Increases 0ZRE Series Hold Current
Marathon Special Products Introduces FDS Series
Eaton Unveils New Circuit Protection Solution
Bel Fuse Unveils Time-Lag Type Ceramic Body Cartridge Fuse
Bel Fuse Unveils Square Ceramic Surface Mount Quick Acting Fuse Series
Littelfuse Launches High-Speed Fuses for Semiconductor Device Protection
TDK Introduces ThermoFuse Varistors
Eaton Expands Bussmann Series PDFB Portfolio
E-T-A Unveils Combined Switch & Circuit Breaker
Littelfuse Unveils PICO 305 Series Intrinsically Safe Fuse
Siemens Rolls out Fusesaver Medium-Voltage Outdoor Vacuum Circuit Breaker
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
ABB Takes Over GE Industrial Solutions
Eaton to Provide Circuit Protection for Solar Project in Nicaragua
Bentek Teams Up with Advanced Energy Industries
Panasonic Acquires Majority Stake in VIKO
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 169 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 249)
- The United States (44)
- Japan (11)
- Europe (91)
- France (9)
- Germany (14)
- The United Kingdom (15)
- Italy (6)
- Spain (5)
- Rest of Europe (42)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (100)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
