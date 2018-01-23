ABI Research Ranks Verizon, Trimble and Geotab as Top Commercial Telematics Suppliers

OYSTER BAY, New York, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Verizon retains its lead among 12 strategic commercial telematics suppliers in ABI Research's recent competitive analysis. Trimble and Geotab ranked second and third place, respectively. Trimble came remarkably close, benefitting from its scale, extensively broad verticals as well as converged telematics and video. Geotab has had a dramatic rise from a 14th ranking only two years ago by developing a secure, scalable and open platform that has won both strategic customers and partners across the commercial telematics industry.

The top five vendors, overall, listed by rank include Verizon, Trimble, Geotab, TomTom Telematics, and Omnitracs. Also notable is the first inclusion of Beijing-based G7, the telematics leader in China, with strategic accounts like Amazon China and JD.com as well as facial recognition and AI powered by Argus. ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies, forecasts global commercial telematics system revenues to rise across trucking segments from US$13.5 billion in 2017 to over US$23 billion in 2022. The commercial telematics industry will continue to change rapidly, addressing a changing marketplace from "co-opetition" to rising OEM factory installs to technologies such as prognostics, video and blockchain.

"Verizon led with at least 15 OEM partnerships, prognostics capabilities, acquisitions such as Skyward and enterprise-grade APIs," says Susan Beardslee, Senior Analyst at ABI Research. "Trimble accelerated growth through its ISE and 10-4 Systems acquisitions, industry-leading vertical coverage beyond its core including rail, forestry, and utilities and its rapid acceleration of its ecosystem partnerships." Beardslee continues, "Geotab's is a vendor to some of North America's largest fleets. They added extensive capabilities such as Guardian system by Seeing Machines and Noregon's TripVision for prognostics."

Of note, TomTom Telematics will be the first official partner for Microsoft's Azure location-based services for critical location and real-time traffic data. Omnitracs continues joint development with Peloton on platooning and accelerated its driver prognostics capabilities as well as work with Cummins on OTA connectivity.

These findings are from ABI Research's Commercial Telematics Competitive Assessment report. This report is part of the company'sIntelligent Transportation and eFreight research service, which includes research, data, and analyst insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research provides strategic guidance for visionaries needing market foresight on the most compelling transformative technologies, which reshape workforces, identify holes in a market, create new business models and drive new revenue streams. ABI's own research visionaries take stances early on those technologies, publishing groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms. ABI analysts deliver their conclusions and recommendations in easily and quickly absorbed formats to ensure proper context. Our analysts strategically guide visionaries to take action now and inspire their business to realize a bigger picture. For more information about ABI Research's forecasting, consulting and teardown services, visionaries can contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

