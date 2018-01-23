HBR's Annual Survey further validates TeamConnect's market leadership



AUSTIN, Texas, 2018-01-23 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, the leading provider of legal, compliance, and risk management software solutions announced that TeamConnect, the market-leading ELM (enterprise legal management) platform, was rated the most widely used matter management system and the second most widely used e-Billing system in the 2017 HBR Consulting (HBR) Law Department Survey.



HBR's Law Department Survey released this month rated Mitratech's TeamConnect as the most widely used system for matter management out of the 13 systems included in the survey. All told, Mitratech's ELM solutions accounted for more than a third of the matter management user base. TeamConnect also was rated for the third year in a row as the second most widely used e-Billing system, continuing a years-long trend of customers shifting to Mitratech's integrated ELM platform from other point solutions. Customer satisfaction continues to remain high for TeamConnect for both matter management and e-Billing at ratings of 3.5 and 3.7 out of 4.



"It's wonderful to see that TeamConnect has again been rated as the most widely used platform by legal professionals and that we're continuing to see the market shift to our integrated matter management and e-billing solution," said Mitratech CEO Jason Parkman. "We've made decisions to invest not only in TeamConnect, but also in Collaborati, our e-billing product for law firms, at unprecedented levels. Those investments are paying off for our clients by delivering the most powerful and user friendly software in the ELM space."



HBR's Law Department Survey is the longest running source of benchmarking data for U.S. and global law departments. In addition to assessing law department performance and trends, the survey also explores law department participants' use and satisfaction of various legal technologies. The participants represented nearly 300 law departments in the U.S. and globally.



"Legal departments today understand how powerful technology drives strategic decisions to increase efficiencies and reduce costs," said Kevin Clem, managing director and practice group leader, law department consulting for HBR. "We applaud Mitratech for their impressive ratings. Clearly the company continues to deliver value to their clients."



Details about the survey and more information about obtaining the full list of legal technology providers are available at http://www.hbrconsulting.com/law-department-survey. For more information about Mitratech, visit www.mitratech.com.



About Mitratech Mitratech is a market-leading provider of legal, compliance, and risk software solutions for more than 1,200 organizations of all sizes across the globe, representing almost 40 percent of the Fortune 500, and over 500,000 users in over 160 countries. Mitratech's portfolio of enterprise legal and risk management software includes: legal matter management, spend management, e-Billing, legal hold, contracts management, risk management, policy management, audit management, and health & safety management. To learn more, visit www.mitratech.com.



About the HBR Consulting Survey The annual HBR Law Department Survey is the leading source of benchmarking data for U.S. and global law departments. It gathers and reports key qualitative and quantitative metrics that assess and benchmark law department performance. The Survey, now in its fourteenth year, continues to grow its participant base and expand its focus on global legal function management. The 2017 Survey includes nearly 300 participants representing over 20 industries. Unique among law department surveys, HBR Consulting's Survey focuses on larger law departments, includes both global and U.S. law departments and emphasizes data consistency and rigorous quality control procedures. For more information about how to purchase HBR Law Department Survey reports, visit www.lawdepartmentsurvey.com or call 215.628.3409.



Media Contacts: Mitratech Janet Vito Janet.vito@mitratech.com T. +1 512.646.8806