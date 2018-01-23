

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Groupe PSA (PEUGF.PK) said that it has selected to establish its new North American headquarters in Atlanta, Fulton County. The headquarters will be operational by February 2018. A core team has already been set up to build the strategy and steer its execution. Groupe PSA selects Atlanta for North American Headquarters, operational by February 2018.



'We looked at every aspect of the Atlanta community and found it to be the most suitable location for us,' said Larry Dominique, President of PSA North America. 'While the overall business environment, standard of living and university system played an important part in our decision, our unique needs in terms of technology, mobility innovation and car culture ultimately identified Atlanta as our perfect choice.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX