Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest clickstream analytics engagement on the healthcare retail industry. A renowned player in the healthcare retail sector wanted to develop new pricing strategies, identify new customer segments, and scrutinize the website's performance by leveraging clickstream analytics solution. The client wanted to analyze clickstream data to segment customers and study the overall traffic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123005921/en/

Clickstream Analytics Engagement for a Healthcare Retail Client Helps Improve Traffic and Market Evaluation Process (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the experts at Quantzig, "Clickstream analytics solutions help firms functioning in the healthcare retail market space to plan effective strategies to forecast and profile the potential customer segments."

The healthcare industry is moving towards 'comparison shopping' in this modern era. Retailization has encouraged consumers to expect better healthcare needs with high quality and competitive options. Our solutions for healthcare retail help in gaining a better understanding of the challenges faced by the industry and take advantage of new opportunities.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to target the audience and offer customized services to suit their requirements. The client was able to gain insights into the user's engagement, site performance, and response times. Also, the client was able to provide medical services that were best suited for the customers.

This clickstream analytics engagement solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Enhance the end-users' interaction with their websites

Reduce overall customer attrition level

To read more, request a free proposal

This clickstream analytics engagement solution provided predictive insights on:

Identifying valuable information for re-engaging customers

Fostering long-term relationships with their customers

To learn more, request a free proposal

View the complete clickstream analytics engagement here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/clickstream-analytics-healthcare-retail

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 14 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123005921/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us