It has been hardly two weeks since the news of a probable ban by South Korea on its crypto exchanges had rattled the markets. Today is another such day. As far as one can see on screen, cryptocurrencies are drowning in red. Although it was not entirely unknown this time, South Korea has clearly sent the message that anonymous cryptotrading must stop. And cryptos are being hit because anonymity is one of the major draws to the cryptoworld.South Korea has announced the deadline by which anonymous cryptocurrency trading accounts must be banned. The Financial Services Commission (FSC) has stated that crypto investors will be required to use real-name bank accounts from January 30 to.

