Optiv Security, a market-leading provider of end-to-end cyber security solutions, today announced it is continuing to accelerate its international growth strategy by naming Simon Church as general manager and executive vice president, Europe. In his newly created role, Church will establish and grow Optiv's presence in Europe, enabling the company to serve locally-based organizations and global clients with expanded skills, knowledge and presence. Optiv serves more than 60% of the Fortune 1000, and this appointment will increase its ability to provide US and international clients with worldwide expertise and experience, assisting them in reducing the complexity of their cyber security programs while maximizing the efficacy and value of their security investments.

"Organizations around the globe are finding themselves in the same predicament they've built security infrastructures that have become massively complex, that are expensive to manage, and that perpetuate the breach epidemic," said Dan Burns, Optiv chief executive officer. "Our global clients are looking to us to improve the consistency and effectiveness of their security programs. Optiv is uniquely positioned to help these organizations optimize their security programs and minimize costs. We are thrilled to have Simon's exceptional business and leadership skills, and security and professional services industry expertise to help us bring our extensive capabilities to organizations based in Europe, and to better serve our global clients headquartered in other parts of the world."

Church brings to Optiv more than 25 years of experience running global technology and managed services programs, and spearheading sales efforts for public and private organizations. He currently serves as an advisory board member for Glasswall Solutions Limited, where he advises the U.K.-based document security company on its international go-to-market strategy. He has helped numerous companies, including Vodafone and NTT Com Security (formerly Integralis), build or restructure vital business units. He has also held various executive and sales leadership positions at companies such as Verisign and NetIQ.

"Increasingly, Optiv's partners and global clients are looking for support in Europe, the second largest cyber security market in the world," Church said. "As the most respected pure play security provider in North America, Optiv's international expansion meets a very real and growing need to help European-based national and multinational companies make their enterprise security programs stronger, simpler and less costly. I am looking forward to leading Optiv's provision of transformative services to companies in Europe and working locally with their unparalleled technology partner community."

About Optiv Security

Optiv is a market-leading provider of end-to-end cyber security solutions. We help clients plan, build and run successful cyber security programs that achieve business objectives through our depth and breadth of cyber security offerings, extensive capabilities and proven expertise in cyber security strategy, managed security services, incident response, risk and compliance, security consulting, training and support, integration and architecture services, and security technology. Optiv maintains premium partnerships with more than 350 of the leading security technology manufacturers. For more information, visit www.optiv.com.

