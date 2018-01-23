The New Stackla Asset Manager Brings All Earned, Paid and Owned Content Into One Visual Content Engine

Stackla, the visual content engine for brands, today announced the Stackla Asset Manager (SAM), the first digital asset manager (DAM) that allows marketers to not only store, organize and distribute all their visual assets but also actively discover new visual content from across the social web.

Visual content has become the lifeline of modern marketing, but it's notoriously difficult and costly to create at scale. Venngage found that 53 percent of marketers say 91-100 percent of the content they publish contain visuals. Yet, over 65 percent said they struggle to consistently create engaging or well designed visuals.

The new Stackla Asset Manager brings all of brands' earned, paid and owned content together into a centralized platform that powers real-time content discovery, recommendations and rights management so marketers can continually build a library of compelling visual assets while optimizing which content to use and where to use it.

"The plight of today's marketer is no longer how to reach consumers, but rather how to produce the volume and quality of content needed to satisfy content-hungry audiences," said Damien Mahoney, CEO and Co-Founder of Stackla. "With the Stackla Asset Manager, we're going beyond the standard storage, cataloging and distribution of a typical DAM to put the power of real-time content discovery and recommendation in the hands of marketers who constantly struggle to create, access, deliver and reuse visual assets efficiently."

Stackla Asset Manager Features Include:

Content Discovery As the only DAM enabling constant content discovery, the Stackla Asset Manager helps marketers actively build a rich library of compelling, authentic assets to augment the content created by their brand teams and agencies.

Content Organization Recommendation Centralizing all of brands' earned, paid and owned assets into a single, dynamic platform, the SAM uses AI technology and visual recognition to auto-tag and enrich assets with relevant metadata while making predictive content recommendations and enabling custom taxonomies for quick and easy search and filtering.

Multi-Channel Content Distribution Marketers can activate their visual content across any distribution channel creating engaging and personalized content experiences on websites, emails, advertisements, eCommerce, social channels and more with the click of a button.

Platform Reliability Brands can enjoy secure, fast, around-the-clock access to the SAM's cloud-based platform, with enterprise-grade user access controls, single sign-on (SSO) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) to ensure assets are stored securely and delivered efficiently to target audiences.

To learn more about the new Stackla Asset Manager, visit stackla.com/product/stackla-asset-manager.

About Stackla

Stackla is the visual content engine for brands, helping modern marketers discover, manage and display the best earned, paid and owned assets across all their marketing touchpoints. With an AI-powered user-generated content (UGC) platform and asset manager, Stackla sits at the core of the marketing stack, actively discovering and recommending content from across the social web to fuel personalized content experiences at scale. Trusted by more than 450 brands across travel, hospitality, CPG, education, retail and nonprofits, Stackla's platforms are designed to meet the content needs of enterprise-level organizations such as Disney, McDonald's, Toyota, Sony, Expedia, Heineken and Virgin Holidays. For more information, please visit www.stackla.com and follow us on Twitter at @stackla.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123005366/en/

Contacts:

Stackla

Megan DeGruttola

Head of Content Communications

megan.degruttola@stackla.com