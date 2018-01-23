Medical technology group Smith & Nephew said on Tuesday that changes to the US tax system should reduce its corporate tax rate from 2018 by four to five percentage points. The company expects the changes - which see corporate tax cut to 21% from 35% - to reduce its tax rate from this year to between 20% and 21% from previous guidance of around 25%. For 2017, the one-time effects of the US tax reform, including the revaluation of certain deferred tax balances, are not expected to be material and ...

