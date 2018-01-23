SeeThruEquity Launches Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Research and Advisory Practice

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2017 / SeeThruEquity, the leading independent equity research firm for publicly traded emerging growth companies, announced today that it is launching its Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Practice to serve clients in these exciting new markets.

SeeThruEquity has been an early mover in the space, launching research coverage of many of the leading names in the industry, including:

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC)

LongFin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN)

Long Blockchain Corp. (NASDAQ: LTEA)

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE)

Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX)

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN)

IEG Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: IEGH)

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCQB: MSRT)

The firm also plans on initiating coverage on numerous new companies in the near future. The reports on these companies and SeeThru's entire coverage universe can be found on SeeThru's website HERE.

As a result, SeeThruEquity has developed a significant knowledge base and network of contacts including investors, service providers and technologists in the blockchain and cryptocurrency markets which it may utilize in providing research and advisory services for companies that are in these markets or seek to enter them.

Blockchain and cryptocurrency, including BitCoin, have received a lot of attention in the media in 2017 as public awareness has intensified, but we believe this is only the very early phase of the growth in these markets. As continuing and widespread adoption of these technologies increases, SeeThruEquity is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of companies that seek to leverage these technologies.

SeeThruEquity has long been an innovator in the equity research space with the most unique business model in the equity research industry which is focused on getting research coverage to emerging growth companies which historically have faced a challenge in attracting the attention of the old world, institutional providers of equity research, and as a result, has grown its coverage universe to over 230 companies since its founding in 2011.

"We will harness our nimbleness in disrupting the existing equity research marketplace to deliver value to companies in this fast moving and explosive growth sector of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. We believe no one else has the coverage of as many companies in the space as we do, and we intend to lead the pack as the sector grows and matures," commented Ajay Tandon, CEO of SeeThruEquity.

About SeeThruEquity

Since its founding in 2011, SeeThruEquity has been committed to its core mission: providing impactful, high quality research on underfollowed smallcap and microcap equities. SeeThruEquity has pioneered an innovative business model for equity research that is not paid for and is unbiased. SeeThruEquity is the host of acclaimed investor conferences that are the ultimate event for publicly traded companies with market capitalizations less than $1 billion.

SeeThruEquity is approved to contribute its research reports and estimates to Thomson One Analytics (First Call), the leading estimates platform on Wall Street, as well as Capital IQ and FactSet. SeeThruEquity maintains one of the industry's most extensive databases of opt-in institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

For more information about the new practice please contact SeeThruEquity at (646) 495-0939 or info@seethruequity.com. The corporate website can be found at www.seethruequity.com.

Contact:

SeeThruEquity

info@seethruequity.com

SOURCE: SeeThruEquity