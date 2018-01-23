Calculator 2 provides an enhanced user experience and many new features

MyScript, a pioneering market leader in accurate, high-performance handwriting recognition and interactive digital ink technology, today announces a new and improved calculator app, Calculator 2. Adding to the global success of its predecessor, MyScript's innovative Calculator 2 app enhances the user experience and adds support for the latest iOS features. With Calculator 2, users can write naturally, as if on paper, while the app solves mathematical operations using only the handwritten input. Easy, simple and intuitive, users write the mathematical expression on the device screen with their finger or stylus, and MyScript's technology converts the symbols and numbers to digital text, delivering the results in real-time.

Solving mathematical equations on digital devices often involves numerous button inputs or remembering a specific entry sequence. This presents a steep learning curve and slows down the user. By removing this input barrier, the app helps users focus on the problem they're trying to solve, instead of figuring out how to enter it.

Calculator 2 provides the possibility of continuing an equation entry on multiple lines. This input flexibility enables easier interaction for the user, especially on limited-size smartphone screens. Now, very long equations can easily be entered and solved. Fraction support is included with either fraction or decimal calculation display. iPhone users will be pleased with native support for iOS11 features and iPhone X. Users can drag and drop within multiple equations or send to an external app using calculator results with ease.

"To be clear, Calculator 2 does far more than simple arithmetic. By leveraging MyScript's advanced Interactive Ink technology, the app enables users to write and solve both simple and complex equations more intuitively," said Denis Manceau, VP product management, MyScript. "We are happy to provide users with the desired flexibility to write long calculations and the possibility to enter several calculations at a time on a small screen. Together, the multiple equation support with drag and drop features creates a closer paper-like augmented calculation capability. Additionally, support for trigonometric functions and fractions brings to students and teachers real help in solving their daily math problems."

Debuting in 2012, MyScript's original award-winning app, Calculator, is the first handwriting calculator made for iPhone and iPad, and has been downloaded on multiple operating systems by over 50 million users. MyScript Calculator 2 is currently available for iOS on the Apple Store.

About MyScript

MyScript is the acknowledged market leader in accurate, high-performance handwriting interpretation and digital ink management technology. MyScript's Interactive Ink technology combined with the interpretation of handwritten digital ink input provides accurate recognition of text, complex mathematical equations, diagrams and music notation. MyScript solutions are available on all leading desktop and mobile operating systems, including Microsoft Windows, Apple Mac OS, Linux, iOS and Android. With nearly 100 languages supported and a truly international team, MyScript serves customers worldwide from its headquarters in Nantes, France, and regional offices located in China, Japan, Korea and the U.S. For further information, please visit myscript.com.

