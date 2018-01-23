Arco Vara AS notifies the stock exchange about a change in substantial holding as required by § 186 of the Securities Market Act.



On January 19, 2018, Mari Tool transferred all 862 820 shares of Arco Vara AS held by her to AS Baltplast. As a result of the transaction, AS Baltplast now holds 13,26% of the voting shares of Arco Vara AS.



