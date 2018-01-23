Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2018) - Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: CUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: BR02) continues to build on its position as the foremost cobalt project generator and developer in North America with further increases in its land positions in British Columbia.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, lease visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Cruz" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_ql5cp74i/Cruz-Cobalt-TSXVCUZ-continues-to-build-on-its-position-with-further-increases-in-its-land-positions-in-British-Columbia

The company significantly increased the acreage on its 100% owned Purcell cobalt prospects from 671 acres to 11,821 acres, consolidating the two separate Purcell prospects into one much larger contiguous prospect. This follows the recent tripling in size of its War Eagle cobalt prospects from 4,935 acres to 15,219 acres.

The company recently engaged Precision GeoSurveys to conduct an airborne work program on these BC cobalt properties.

James Nelson, President, stated, "We are pleased to have significantly increased our acreage in BC on both the Purcell and War Eagle cobalt prospects. The airborne data shows strong magnetic anomalies extending into the new acreage acquired in this emerging cobalt camp. We plan to get on the ground as soon as possible to incorporate the new airborne data with ground proofing. We currently have more cash on hand than at any other point to undertake our multiple planned work programs. Cruz is in a prime position to take advantage of the continued global focus on ethically sourced cobalt to supply the exploding demand for lithium/cobalt based batteries primarily for use in electric vehicles. Cruz has prospects in what we feel are most of the prime cobalt camps in North America and we are very optimistic that 2018 will be a breakout year for cobalt prices."

As an early mover in the Cobalt space Cruz was able to acquire several of the best available, under-developed, historically high-grade Cobalt prospects across North America, with four properties in Ontario, two in British Columbia, and two in the United States.

Cruz's four separate Ontario cobalt prospects are all located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt making Cruz one of the largest landholders in this emerging cobalt district. Cruz's Ontario projects include the 1,265-acre Coleman cobalt prospect, the 900-acre Johnson cobalt prospect, the 4,980-acre Hector cobalt prospect and the 1,580-acre Bucke cobalt prospect.

Cruz has mobilized crews and commenced work programs on its 100-per-cent-owned 1,940-acre Chicken Hawk cobalt prospect in Montana, USA. The company has also mobilized crews and commenced work programs on its 100-per-cent-owned 880-acre Idaho Star cobalt prospect.

For more information, please visit www.cruzcobaltcorp.com, contact James Nelson, President, at 604-899-9150 or toll free at 1-855-599-9150 or email info@cruzcobaltcorp.com.

