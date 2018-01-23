

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) said Tuesday that Anthony Noto notified the company on January 22, 2018 that he is resigning from his position as Chief Operating Officer in order to accept the chief executive officer role at another company.



The company noted that Noto's responsibilities for the company's business operations and revenue generating operations will be assumed by other members of Twitter's leadership team. Matt Derella, Twitter's Vice President of Global Revenue and Operations, will continue to lead the company's advertising sales efforts.



'Anthony has been an incredible advocate for Twitter and a trusted partner to me and our leadership team. On behalf of the entire team, I want to thank Anthony for his passion and his impact, and congratulate him on his new role,' said Jack Dorsey, Twitter's CEO.



The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Anthony Noto, a top Twitter executive, was in discussions to become the next chief executive of Social Finance Inc. SoFi has been looking for a permanent chief executive since Mike Cagney's departure in September.



