Polyethylene Wax Market Worth 1.32 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Polyethylene Wax Marketby Process (Polymerization, Modification, Thermal Cracking), Type (LDPE, HDPE, Oxidized, Micronized), Application (Plastic Processing, Hot-melt Adhesive, and Ink & Coating), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets',the market is projected to grow from USD 1.08 Billion in 2017 to USD 1.32 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing applications of polyethylene wax. Plastic processing is the largest application segment of the Polyethylene Wax Market. The various advantages of polyethylene wax as a lubricant in PVC processing and as a dispersing agent in masterbatch will help create demand for polyethylene wax in plastic processing during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 74 market data Tables and33 Figures spread through 113 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Polyethylene Wax Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polyethylene-wax-market-124498707.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Based on process, polymerization is expected to be the largest segment of the market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.

The polymerization process segment accounted for the largest share in terms of volume in 2016, of the Polyethylene Wax Market. It is produced by the high-pressure polymerization of ethylene. HDPE and LDPE are obtained through this process. These waxes are generally used as a lubricant for PVC processing, a modifier in hot-melt adhesives, and as an additive in the water-based emulsion to improve slip, rub, and scratch resistance.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=124498707

Based on type, the oxidized segment of the Polyethylene Wax Market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The oxidized segment of the Polyethylene Wax Market is projected to register the highest growth, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is backed by its use in different applications, such as lubricants for PVC processing, dispersing agents for polar masterbatches, surface modifiers in hot-melt adhesives, and processing aids in various industries.

Based on application, plastic processing is projected to be the largest segment of the market during the forecast period.

Plastic processing is expected to lead the Polyethylene Wax Market during the forecast period. In plastic processing, polyethylene wax is used as a lubricant in PVC processing and as a dispersing agent for color masterbatch. It is used to influence different chemical properties, such as viscosity, temperature, gloss, and fusion speed. Plastic processing includes processing of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene (PE), and Polypropylene (PP) pipes. Building & construction is the major application of these pipes, which is witnessing high growth in emerging countries of APAC. Various government initiatives and policies are also boosting the building & construction sector. These factors are contributing to the growth of the plastic processing application segment, globally.

The Polyethylene Wax Market in APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Polyethylene Wax Market in APAC expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, growing demand from various applications, and increasing government spending are expected to drive the market in this region. China is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the region due to huge demand from various end-use applications. Major key players are focused on inorganic growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions and partnerships to enhance its footprint as well as distribution networks to cater the growing demand in this region.

Key players profiled in the Polyethylene Wax Market report are Honeywell International (US), Clariant International (Switzerland), Trecora Resources (US), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Marcus Oil and Chemical (US), and BASF (Germany).

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=124498707

Browse Related Reports

Adhesives & Sealants Market by Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt, Reactive), Chemistry Type (PAE, PVA, VAE, EVA, SBS, Synthetic Rubber, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Cyanoacrylate), Application, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/adhesive-sealants-market-421.html

Powder Coatings Market by Resin Type (Thermoset, Thermoplastic), Coating Method (Electrostatic Spray, Fluidized Bed), End-Use Industry (Appliances, Automotive, General Industrial, Architectural, Furniture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/powder-coatings-market-151375565.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets