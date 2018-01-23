Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new supplier identification and profiling study on the medical packaging industry. A renowned company in the medical packaging space wanted to understand the supplier characteristics and create a scorecard to rank the needs of the customers. The client wanted to find ways to define and measure the best strategies for the organization.

According to the supplier identification and profiling professionals at Infiniti, "Supplier identification and profiling help firms form a robust selection process based on factors such as service, pricing, quality, reliability."

Over the past few years, factors like changes in lifestyle, increase in disposable income, and relative advances in medical technology globally are driving the demand for the medical packaging industry. Medical packaging plays an important role in conserving the health-based outcomes. As a result, firms operating in the medical packaging space are emphasizing on the use of modern technologies to expand the quality and cost-effectiveness of the products offered.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to rank the suppliers and focus on high-risk suppliers while observing second-tier suppliers. The client was able to determine supplier performance and understand the supplier strength and weaknesses to develop the supply chain visibility.

This supplier identification and profiling solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Profile the right suppliers based on their characteristics

Improve the time-to-market for the products offering

This supplier identification and profiling solution provided predictive insights on:

Detecting a slow improvement in the raw materials used for the production

Smart packaging, electronic tagging, and RFID technology influencing the growth of this industry

