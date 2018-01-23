The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 24 January 2018.



ISIN DK0060908341 ------------------------------------------------------- Name Wealth Invest AKL Lannebo EU SmallCap P ------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 148178 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name WEILESCP ------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------------



For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



