VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 23, 2018) - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or "the Company"), (CSE: IAN) (CSE: IAN.CN) (CNSX: IAN) (OTCQB: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with licensed cannabis operators throughout the United States, today announced that Hadley Ford, CEO, will present at will present at Canaccord Genuity's Cannabis Investor Day on Wednesday, January 24th at 2:00pm PT at the Fairmont Waterfront Hotel, Vancouver, BC.

Mr. Ford will be speaking about the cannabis industry and the opportunities it presents, as well as iAnthus' recently announced expansion into the rapidly expanding Florida medical cannabis market.

About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and health care services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. The Company harnesses these skills to support operations across five states. For more information, visit www.iAnthusCapital.com.

