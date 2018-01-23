Participants in Venture Peacebuilding Symposium to meet C5's Peacetech Accelerator entrepreneurs

C5, the specialist technology investment group with offices in Washington, London, Munich, Luxembourg and Bahrain, has partnered with the IPSI Institute and Creative Learning to host Venture Peacebuilding Symposium participants in Washington D.C.

In partnership with the PeaceTech Lab, Amazon Web Services and SAP NS2, C5 has established the world's first Peacetech Accelerator in Washington D.C. to scale startups on the cloud to solve problems relating to peace, stability and security worldwide. The participants of the Venture Peacebuilding Symposium are gathering in the afternoon of 23rd January to discuss how innovation can improve efforts to create a more peaceful and sustainable society. Symposium attendees will meet with more than 17 peace ventures, including Accelerator alumni and current cohort companies, comprising entrepreneurs from all over the globe. These entrepreneurs are working in a wide range of spheres to improve the lives of civilians in conflict and danger zones, develop lasting solutions to build peace, and to effect a demonstrable social impact in communities and among refugees.

Andre Pienaar, Founder, C5 Capital, said, "Impact investors and venture capital investors are increasingly pooling their investment capital to drive and scale innovation in Peacetech. The power of the AWS cloud provides unprecedented opportunities to make a difference in communities. This event is the premier forum for a meeting of minds and C5 is delighted to host it."

Eva-Maria Dimitriadis, COO, C5 Accelerate said, "There are a number of ways that companies can help, whether they are large or just starting out. We seek to nurture and grow companies that are making a real difference. Being able to introduce them to the participants of this symposium and carry out a meaningful exchange of ideas and practices is very important to us and we're looking forward to building even better relationships with the impact investment communitythat is critical to this ecosystem."

Present at the event will be the PeaceTech Accelerator's incoming cohort, the third to enter the accelerator. These companies are:

ICMEC advocating, training and collaborating to eradicate child abduction, sexual abuse and exploitation.

OneRelief App revolutionizing charitable donations through an app that collects micro-donations for humanitarian relief aid.

Pennywell using small change to make a big difference.

SEaB Energy the leading small waste-to-energy product. Transforming your waste on-site to make energy and fertiliser.

SuperFluid Labs bringing tomorrow's analytics capabilities to businesses today.

TerraBlue XT building a complete Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem, consisting of proprietary hardware and software to address key gaps in the understanding and management of chronic and neurological disorders.

About C5

C5 Capital Limited ("C5") is a family capital-backed technology investment firm focused on innovating security. C5 is a specialist investor in private businesses in technology, global security and data sectors, and niche sectors such as cyber security, biometrics, detection, and communications companies based in Europe. C5 Capital Limited is a venture capital firm specialising in providing growth and equity capital.

The investment team is led by experienced executives who are known for their performance, resilience, agility, discretion and integrity. Their work is enhanced by a unique network of strategic partners known for their leadership in the fields of technology, industry, geopolitics, academia and government.

C5 builds long-term partnerships with committed investors who share a passion for creating value by investing in security, innovative founder teams who want to grow their businesses to their full potential and global companies who want to maintain an edge with innovation. C5 tailors its investment approach to the unique needs of each situation, and we are comfortable investing across the life cycle of our target sectors.

C5 Cyber Partners is a specialist investment team dedicated to private equity investment in EMEA-based cyber security companies and venture capital investment in data analytics companies.

C5 Cloud Partners is an investment vehicle focused on cloud computing-focused companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

C5 Accelerate has developed a Cloud Accelerator Cluster in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa alongside Amazon Web Services. Its mission is to accelerate best-of-breed startups throughout EMEA to meet the growth opportunity being created by the geographic expansion of AWS, the world's leading cloud computing platform.

Headquartered in London, C5 also has offices in Washington D.C., Bahrain Luxembourg.

