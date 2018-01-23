Coinsilium Group Limited - Advisory Services Update and Launch of Fund for Tokens

23 January 2018

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium' or the "Company')

Advisory Services Update and Launch of Private Fund for Digital Tokens

Value of digital tokens held and to be received by Coinsilium in respect of advisory services and investment bonus awards equals US$5.34 million

Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX: COIN), the blockchain venture builder and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce that it will be launching a private fund for the purpose of holding the digital assets and tokens the Company has received to date in relation to its advisory services and investment activities.

The new fund, which will be 100% owned by Coinsilium, will be established in Gibraltar which has just launched its Distributed Ledger Technology ('DLT') Regulatory Framework. The Company is being advised by Gibraltar blockchain specialist law firm ISOLAS on the formation and structure of the fund.

Highlights

Launch of private fund to hold all digital tokens granted to and earned by Coinsilium

Coinsilium has advised eight companies on their token generation events ("TGE') in 2017, four of which have been successfully completed in 2017 with the remainder due to complete by Q2 2018

Value of the digital tokens received in 2017, both as grants following equity investments and as success fees for advisory services, amounts to US$821,573 at today's rates

at today's rates Total value of digital tokens held and to be received equals US$5.34m at today's rates and future digital tokens to vest represent US$3.4m during 2018 and an additional US$1.1m in 2019

at today's rates and future digital tokens to vest represent

It is important to note that the US dollar values of digital tokens can fluctuate in a significant manner over short periods of time and therefore the values mentioned are subject to variation.

The second half of 2017 was a most active period for Coinsilium's 'Token Economy' related investment activities and advisory services division and the Company has now firmly established a strong industry reputation for supporting some notably successful Token Generation Events (TGE's) such as ICON Foundation which collected ETH 150,000 as announced on 17 September 2017 and HDAC Technology AG which announced a combined pre-sale and TGE of $258m (in bitcoin equivalent at TGE completion day's rate) on 22 December 2017. Among the token sales planned in 2018, Dether Limited has reached its minimum cap during its private pre-sale which ended on 23 December 2017, with ETH 3,956 of tokens sold. Dether's TGE is planned for 7 February 2018. Dether credits its successful private pre-sale to the exposure and profile it received during a worldwide tour which included the StartupToken Asia Tour in October 2017. Coinsilium recently acquired 30% of StartupToken Limited as announced on 29 November 2017. StartupToken is also an advisor to Dether.

The Gibraltar Blockchain Exchange ('GBX'), advised by Coinsilium, will also launch its token sale on 7 February 2018. GBX, a subsidiary of the Gibraltar Stock Exchange, has announced the sale of US$21m worth of Rock Tokens ('RKT') until now and aims to be the world's first regulated institutional grade exchange to support token sales.

Coinsilium's advisory client MedicalChain, a platform using blockchain technology to securely store and share electronic health records, announced on 22 January 2018 that US$20m worth of MedTokens had been sold during the pre-sale period. The MedicalChain TGE is planned for 1 February 2018.

Coinsilium's CEO, Eddy Travia, stated:

"Coinsilium's Advisory Services division now forms an important component in Coinsilium's business strategy and the establishment of the private fund in Gibraltar is a natural progression for our business. We look forward to updating investors on progress on the establishment of the fund and future developments in relation to our advisory services.'

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a blockchain venture builder and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies. It does this through its consortium of top-tier investors, industry thought leaders and executive managers. Based in London, Coinsilium's focus is on driving innovation in fintech and blockchain technologies, enabling businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

For further information about Coinsilium please visit http://www.coinsilium.com