The "Wired Telecommunications Carriers Market Global Briefing 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Companies in the wired telecommunications industry are working towards refining their services by improving broadband networks and bandwidth time and upgrading from copper wires to fiber optics. They are focused on promoting high-speed broadband to deal with the competitiveness in the market. The wired telecommunications industry is developing growing businesses such as IPTV (e-Surfing HD), IT Services and Applications and IDC wireline.

Western Europe was the largest region in the wired telecommunication carriers market in 2017, accounting for around 49% market share. North America was the second largest region accounting for around 29% market share. Eastern Europe was the smallest region accounting for around 1% market share.

The market size section gives the wired telecommunications market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future.

Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market. The regional breakdowns section gives the size of the market geographically.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last three years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the wired telecommunications market and suggests approaches.

Scope

Markets Covered: Fixed Voice, Fixed Broadband, IPTV

Time Series: Five years historic and forecast

Data: Market value in billions

Companies Mentioned

Comcast

Verizon Communications

AT&T

Telefonica

BT Group

Centurylink Inc

China Telecom

Liberty Global

Vodafone

Softbank

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/67qdnj/global_wired?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123006024/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks