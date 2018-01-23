New software aids agile development; helps application architects create efficient, cohesive approach to app design

MEGA International is introducing HOPEX Application Design to help application architects develop software applications faster and insure that they are more closely linked to business needs and compatible with a company's existing IT environment.

HOPEX Application Design can:

deliver robust and consistent requirements to software development teams

seamlessly integrate into both traditional and Agile development methods

help reduce the number of sprints and improve quality of developments

link application requirements to both business and IT environments

"Today's forward-thinking companies rely on technology to get closer to the customer, improve profitability and reduce risks," noted Lucio de Risi, CEO, MEGA. "Having the right tools that can speed software development and improve the quality of applications helps enterprises gain a competitive edge."

The MEGA software provides architects with a consistent approach to defining, documenting and communicating software requirements. It helps architects link requirements to the business and IT environments of the application using a service-oriented architecture (SOA) approach and UML models.

HOPEX Application Design also allows the software development team to identify business processes that are impacted by application design projects, while providing the tools to describe application components and services, as well as user interface requirements. Based on functional analysis and system design, the software helps produce and communicate requirement deliverables across development teams.

In addition, the software easily integrates into Agile processes and enables Agile development teams to review projects, while taking a step back before developments actually happen, thus reducing the number of Agile sprints.

HOPEX Application Design is available now, in either cloud-based or on-premises options.

About MEGA

MEGA International is a global software firm helping companies manage enterprise complexity by giving them an interactive view of their operations. Executives gain the visibility and information they need to make the right choices for effective governance and to strike the right balance between capacity for innovation, cost optimization and risk management. Backed by HOPEX software and MEGA consulting services, companies can boost business and IT agility in today's disruptive business environment. www.mega.com

