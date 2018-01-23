Wearable Medical Devices Market Worth 14.41 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research "Wearable Medical Devices Market by Device (Diagnostic (Heart, Pulse, BP, Sleep), Therapeutic (Pain, Insulin, Rehabilitation)), Application (Sport, Fitness, RPM), Type (Smartwatch, Patch), Distribution Channel (Pharmacy, Online) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to reach USD 14.41 Billion by 2022 from USD 6.22 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 18.3%. The growth of the market is attributed to the technological advances in medical devices, increasing penetration of smartphones and growing number of smartphone-based healthcare apps compatible with wearable devices, and increasing awareness about physical fitness.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse134 market data Tables and34 Figures spread through 161 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Wearable Medical Devices Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wearable-medical-device-market-81753973.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Activity monitors are expected to dominate the market in 2017.

Based on type, the Wearable Medical Devices Market is segmented into activity monitors, smartwatches, smart clothing, and patches. In 2017, the activity monitors segment is expected to account for the largest share of the wearable medical devices market. The high growth in this segment is attributed to factors such as the rising adoption of sedentary and unhealthy lifestyles, rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and growing awareness of health and fitness.

Based on application, the sports and fitness segment are projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=81753973

Based on application, the Wearable Medical Devices Market is segmented into sports and fitness, remote patient monitoring, and home healthcare. The sports and fitness segment are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing focus on physical fitness among people to improve the quality of life, coupled with the growing trend of tracking health progress.

North America to dominate the Wearable Medical Devices Market in 2017

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of this geographical segment is attributed to the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, focus on technological advancements, and the development of interconnected and highly advanced healthcare apps and compatible devices, and the presence of key market players.

Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=183623035

The Wearable Medical Devices Market is highly competitive with several big and small players. Prominent players in this market include Fitbit (US), Philips (Netherlands), LifeWatch (Switzerland), Garmin (Switzerland), and Omron (Japan). The other players operating in this market include Drägerwerk (Germany), Nokia Technologies (US), Jawbone (US), Polar (Finland), Wor(l)d Global Network (US), Activeinsights (UK), VitalConnect (US), Xiaomi (China), Misfit (US), and Monica Healthcare (UK).

Browse Related Reports

mHEALTH SOLUTIONS MARKET by Connected Devices (Blood Pressure Monitor, Glucose Meter, Peak Flow Meter) Apps (Weight Loss, Woman Health, Personal Health Record, & Medication) Services (Diagnostic, Remote Monitoring, Consultation) - Global Forecasts to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mhealth-apps-and-solutions-market-1232.html

MEDICAL DEVICE CONNECTIVITY MARKET by Product (Telemetry Systems, Interface Devices, Integration/Networking Platforms), Services, Technology (Wireless Technology, Wired Technology), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Home Healthcare) - Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-device-connectivity-market-83792455.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/medical-devices

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets