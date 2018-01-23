Technavio market research analysts forecast the global high-density polyethylene (HDPE) market to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123005679/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global high-density polyethylene market 2018-2022 under their chemicals and materials library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global high-density polyethylene market into the following four major applications (film and sheet, blow molding, injection molding, and pipe and extrusion), by end-user (packaging, building and construction, agriculture, and automotive), and three major regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Inquire about this report: View market snapshot before purchasing

Register for a My Technavio account and get 10% off your first purchase! View all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global high-density polyethylene market:

Growing demand from packaging industry

Increasing demand from developing countries

Growing demand from automotive industry

Growing demand from packaging industry

HDPE is one of the most widely used materials in the production of plastic packaging. The easy processing and low cost of HDPE are the major factors contributing to its growth in the packaging industry. The increase in demand for HDPE in containers and bottles is anticipated to drive the demand owing to its effective barrier and chemical stability. Unpigmented bottles made from HDPE are translucent, have stiffness, and are well suited for packaging products with short shelf life cycle.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forplastics, polymers, and elastomers, "The packaging of water, milk, juice, shampoo, and cosmetics among others are some of the applications of HDPE. It is also used for packaging industrial and household chemicals such as bleach and detergents due to its good chemical resistance. Functionalities such as excellent puncture resistance, reduced tearing, low stretch, and moisture protection are some of the factors contributing to its use in retail and groceries bags."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global high-density polyethylene market segmentation

By end-user, the HDPE market is segmented into packaging, building and construction, agriculture, automotive, and others. In 2017, the packaging segment contributed to around 34% of the market share. It was followed by the building and construction sector that contributed to around 26% of the market share. The film and sheet end-user segment contributed to around 29% of the market share in 2017.

APAC held the highest share of the market in 2017, occupying almost 46% of the market share. APAC was followed by EMEA and the Americas that contributed to around 31% and 23% of the market share respectively. The growing population and increase in middle-class income in APAC are the major factors contributing to its growth. The growing demand for HDPE from packaging, construction, and agricultural applications is expected to foster the market growth.

Personalize this report according to your needs: Request a customization

Technavio's analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123005679/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com