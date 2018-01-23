Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-01-23 16:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 26 June in 2017, AS PRFoods (PRF), JRJ & PRF Limited, a company belonging to PRF consolidation group (the Acquiring Company), and Andrew Leigh, Christopher Leigh, Jennifer Leigh and Victoria Leigh-Pearson (each separately the Seller and all together the Sellers) executed a share purchase agreement (the Agreement) under which the Acquiring Company acquires from respective Sellers majority shareholding in John Ross Jr. (Aberdeen) Limited (JRJ) and Coln Valley Smokery Limited (CVS).



According to the transaction terms approved by the extraordinary general meeting of PRF on 19 July 2017, the purchase price was payable in several parts. Part of the purchase price in the amount of 10,525,632 GBP (i.e. 12,303,485 EUR, Estonian Bank exchange rate 31.03.2017) was paid on 21.07.2017 (respective announcement can be found here https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=784513&mes sageId=986475 ), payment of the rest of the purchase price was deferred.



Hereby PRF announces that the deferred part of the purchase price in the amount of 752,991 GBP (880,176 EUR, Estonian Bank exchange rate 31.03.2017) was paid on 22 January 2018, i.e. in accordance with the terms and conditions approved by the shareholders.



The terms and conditions of the transaction can be found here: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=781053&mes sageId=981916.



Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board T: +372 452 1470 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee