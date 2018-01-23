The "Industrial Vending Machines Market Analysis By Type (Carousel Vending, Coil Vending), By Product (Maintenance, Repair Operations, PPE), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial vending machines market is estimated to reach USD 1.43 billion by 2025

The growing need for downtime cost reduction in companies is expected to foster the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Industrial vending machines are expected to lower operational downtime by enabling the company to manage its inventory efficiently. Moreover, the equipment is available in different types such as carousel and coil vending machines. The equipment is designed by OEMs as per the end-use. The equipment enables long-term cost saving, thereby improving the company's efficiency.

The increasing regulations in companies concerning employee safety are expected to stimulate the growth of the market. Vending machines for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are increasingly being implemented in manufacturing and oil gas companies to enable the efficient usage of protective equipment such as gloves, goggles, and helmets, among others. Furthermore, Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) machines are installed at maintenance facilities in aviation industries, where downtime affects the business operations in a significant way.

OEMs are developing industrial vending machines that are IoT-enabled. For instance, vending machines are connected to the internet that enables data management of the inventory usage and the tracking of inventory to prevent fraudulent activities such as theft. Moreover, these products are connected to the cloud to enable remote access to data. Thus, the company can carry out effective management of the inventory and prevent unnecessary expenses on inventory replenishment.

The market comprises a few big players such as AutoCrib, Inc. and Fastenal Company that are mainly involved in the manufacturing and distribution of this equipment. Additionally, these players provide services such as consulting and maintenance.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industrial Vending Machine Industry Outlook

Chapter 4 Industrial Vending Machines Type Outlook

Chapter 5 Industrial Vending Machines Product Outlook

Chapter 6 Industrial Vending Machines End-use Outlook

Chapter 7 Industrial Vending Machines Regional Outlook

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Apex Industrial Technologies LLC

SupplyPro Inc.

SupplyPoint

AutoCrib Inc.

Silkron

Fastenal Company

CribMaster

CMT Industrial Solutions

IVM Ltd.

Brammer

W.W. Grainger Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wlv2fv/1_43_bn?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123006061/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Vending Machines