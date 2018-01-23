SQS Software Quality confirmed on Tuesday that the offer made for it by Assystem Services Deutschland has been declared unconditional in all respects. The AIM-traded firm had announced on 15 December last year, alongside Assystem, that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended all-cash offer for the entire issued and to-be-issued share capital of SQS. As at 1300 GMT on Monday, being the first closing date, Assystem had received valid acceptances in respect of a total of 25,644,181 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...