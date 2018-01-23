London-based independent developer Anglo African Oil and Gas (AAOG) has appointed a new chief executive officer as part of a major facelift to its boardroom ahead of the TLP-103 drilling campaign at its Tilapia oil field project in the Congo. Anglo African tapped James Berwick to play the role of its new chief executive. Berwick most recently spent five years as commercial director of African-focused oil and gas firm Impact after a seven-year stint as director of new business at Ophir Energy. ...

