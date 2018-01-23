The White House has approved 30% tariffs as part of its new 'America First' trading policy in response to Chinese and South Korean manufacturers who are "damaging" domestic production. The US government announced late on Monday it has imposed tariffs on imports of solar panels and washing machines in order to protect local manufacturers from cheap foreign competition. In some cases, the duties on washing machines could add as much as 50% to their price. 'America First' was one of the policies ...

