NO ASYLUM: Anne Frank Film Screened By CINE-ONU, United Nations Information Service

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --On the International Day in memory of the victims of the Holocaust, No Asylum: The Untold Chapter of Anne Frank's Story reveals new Information about the Frank family's struggle to flee the Nazis and emigrate to safety.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/630756/Paradise_Filmworks_No_Asylum.jpg

Discussion follows with Eva Schloss, Holocaust Survivor and Otto Frank's stepdaughter, and Paula Fouce, the film's director.

Presented by the Israel Mission to the United Nations, the United States Permanent Mission to the United Nations, and Paradise Filmworks.

January 28, 2018 at 11 AM; Cinema Cinerama Empire, Rue de Carouge 72-74, Geneva Free Admission.

For more information: cineONU@unog.ch

Stream No Asylum: Amazon, iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube, VUDU, Xbox

Press Inquiries & Screenings: Info@ParadiseFilmworks.com