

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) said that wireless speaker HomePod arrives in stores beginning Friday, February 9 and is available to order online this Friday, January 26 in US, UK and Australia. HomePod will arrive in France and Germany this spring.



And with Siri, HomePod can send a message, set a timer, play a podcast, check the news, sports, traffic, and weather, and even control a wide range of HomeKitT smart home accessories.



HomePod is designed to work with an Apple Music subscription for access to hundreds of genres, moods and activities.



Through SiriKit, HomePod supports third-party messaging apps, so users can ask Siri to send a message to a friend or colleague using apps like WhatsApp.



HomePod is available at an Apple retail price of $349 in white and space gray in the US, UK and Australia and available to order beginning Friday, January 26, from apple.com and the Apple Store app. HomePod will be available in Apple Stores and at select Apple Authorized Resellers, including Best Buy in the US; Argos, Dixons Carphone (Currys PC World), John Lewis, Shop Direct (Very and Littlewoods), EE, and Apple Premium Resellers in the UK; and The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Myer and Telstra in Australia, beginning Friday, February 9. HomePod will be available in France and Germany this spring.



HomePod is compatible with iPhone 5s or later, iPad Pro, iPad Air or later, iPad mini 2 or later, or iPod touch (6th generation) with iOS 11.2.5 or later.



