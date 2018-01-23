Gaming and cryptocurrency industry leaders develop blockchain-based iGaming platform improving trust, speed, access, costs, and content availability



OAKLAND, Calif., 2018-01-23 16:21 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading mobile-first iGaming platform provider CashBet (https://coin.cashbet.com/) today announced it seeks to raise $40 million through an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) to develop the world's first complete crypto-ready mobile iGaming platform. Interactive gaming, which includes real money, social, skill-based, esports and sports betting, hit $91 billion in 2016, led by mobile gaming. Despite strong growth, current iGaming operations continue to face three major issues: trust, speed, and cost. CashBet is the first and only vertically integrated iGaming solution to leverage blockchain technology for transparent operations, increased speed, and lower transaction fees. The CashBet Coin will be available in pre-sale starting January 24, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. GMT, with a 20 percent discount offered. A public sale will follow in March 2018.



While most iGaming ICOs and solutions are presented by newly formed companies, CashBet has been in business since 2012, supports over 450 games on its platform, and is venture-backed and profitable. As the only crypto-casino platform licensed by the world's most reputable tier 1 gaming jurisdictions, CashBet is fully committed to delivering an iGaming experience that is legal, safe, fun, and profitable. CashBet recently won first place out of 32 contestants at CoinAgenda's ICO competition in Las Vegas, and second place out of 42 contestants at the World Crypto Economic Forum's ICO competition in San Francisco.



"We are thrilled by the business and cryptocurrency community's recent support of CashBet's blockchain integration and upcoming ICO," said Mike Reaves, CEO and Co-founder of CashBet. "The iGaming marketplace demands more transparency and flexibility, and we're confident that our crypto solution will deliver a superior player experience."



The CashBet Coin will be used for payments on any casino app or website powered by the CashBet platform, lowering transaction fees and increasing the speed of payouts. CashBet Coin will democratize access to CashBet's world-class entertainment by enabling players in markets underserved by the payment card industry to wager in CashBet-powered casinos. Players will benefit from access to a greater variety of provably-fair content, reduced transaction costs, and faster payouts. To learn more or to participate in the CashBet Coin pre-sale, please visit https://coin.cashbet.com, and join in on the conversation on Telegram at https://t.me/cashbetcoin.



ABOUT CASHBET Founded in 2012, and based in California, CashBet is the leading cryptocurrency-enabled, mobile-first iGaming platform provider and turnkey operator. CashBet's platform empowers real-money, social, and skill-based gaming apps and websites legally in the US, Europe, and worldwide. Some of the most unique, diverse and compelling games are "Powered By CashBet". By integrating CashBet's software, game developers can quickly and legally launch online games for real money. With CashBet's feature-rich platform, operators gain access to player segmentation, bonusing, campaign management, and other patented features to enable a profitable iGaming operation from day one. CashBet leaders are veterans of the regulated, online gambling industry with many years of successful operation. CashBet is licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. For more information, please visit www.cashbet.com.



MEDIA CONTACT: Transform Group, cashbet@transform.pr



All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.