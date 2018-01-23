Global $40.5 Billion Adhesive Equipment Market 2018-2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Adhesive Equipment Market - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global adhesive equipment market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 4.97% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$40.515 billion by 2023, increasing from US$31.790 billion in 2018.



Major driving factors pushing the demand for adhesive equipment over the forecast period are industrialization rate, and favorable government initiatives to promote packaging sector in emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America. However, lack of customization of product as per customer requirements and specification is expected to impede the global adhesive equipment market growth over the forecast period.



Segmentation



By Product Type

Adhesive Controllers

Adhesive Pumping Systems

Application Guns

Cold Glue Applicators

Industrial Hot Melt

Pneumatic Adhesive Applicators

By Applications

Construction

Disposable Hygiene Products (DHP)

Lamination

Packaging

Technical Textiles

Other Applications



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Key Findings of the Study



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Adhesive Equipment Market Forecast by Product Type (US$ Billion)



6. Global Adhesive Equipment Market Forecast by Applications (US$ Billion)



7. Global Adhesive Equipment Market Forecast by Geography (US$ Billion)



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



3M Company

Company Adhesive & Equipment, Inc.

Adhesive Dispensing Limited

Avery Dennison Corporation

Bostik SA

DAP Products

Dymax Corporation

Glue Machinery Corporation

Gluefast Company

Graco Inc.

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Henline Adhesive Equipment Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Corporation

TW Dynatec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/59m6gg/global_40_5?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716