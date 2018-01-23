sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
Global $40.5 Billion Adhesive Equipment Market 2018-2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Adhesive Equipment Market - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global adhesive equipment market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 4.97% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$40.515 billion by 2023, increasing from US$31.790 billion in 2018.

Major driving factors pushing the demand for adhesive equipment over the forecast period are industrialization rate, and favorable government initiatives to promote packaging sector in emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America. However, lack of customization of product as per customer requirements and specification is expected to impede the global adhesive equipment market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation

By Product Type

  • Adhesive Controllers
  • Adhesive Pumping Systems
  • Application Guns
  • Cold Glue Applicators
  • Industrial Hot Melt
  • Pneumatic Adhesive Applicators

By Applications

  • Construction
  • Disposable Hygiene Products (DHP)
  • Lamination
  • Packaging
  • Technical Textiles
  • Other Applications

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Key Findings of the Study

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Adhesive Equipment Market Forecast by Product Type (US$ Billion)

6. Global Adhesive Equipment Market Forecast by Applications (US$ Billion)

7. Global Adhesive Equipment Market Forecast by Geography (US$ Billion)

8. Competitive Intelligence

9. Company Profiles

  • 3M Company
  • Adhesive & Equipment, Inc.
  • Adhesive Dispensing Limited
  • Avery Dennison Corporation
  • Bostik SA
  • DAP Products
  • Dymax Corporation
  • Glue Machinery Corporation
  • Gluefast Company
  • Graco Inc.
  • H.B. Fuller
  • Henkel
  • Henline Adhesive Equipment Corporation
  • Illinois Tool Works Corporation
  • TW Dynatec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/59m6gg/global_40_5?w=5

