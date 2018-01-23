Capita plc - Directorate Change

Capita Board Update

Following a review of the Board's structure and its responsibilities, Capita plc announces that Chris Sellers will be stepping down from the Board with immediate effect. Chris has committed to assist with the transition of his responsibilities after which he will leave the Company. His terms are being agreed having regard to Capita's remuneration policy and his contract.

This change brings the Board structure in line with market practice in this area. The remaining Executive Directors on the Board will be Jonathan Lewis as Chief Executive Officer and Nick Greatorex as Chief Financial Officer.

Sir Ian Powell, Chairman, Capita plc said:

"Chris has been a key member of the Business Development team throughout his time with the Group anda valued member of the Capita Board for thelastyear, serving asGroup Business Development Director. We thank him for his strong contributionand commitmentto the Company during his career hereand wish him well for the future.'

-Ends-

Notes:

Full details of all payments made to and receivable by Chris will be disclosed in the Directors' Remuneration Report within the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ending 31 December 2017, and subsequent years, as appropriate.

For further information:

Capita plc Tel: 020 7654 2281 or 020 7654 0220

Andrew Ripper, Head of Investor Relations

Fiona O'Nolan, Director, Corporate Communications

IRTeam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries:

Capita Press Office 020 7654 2399

media@capita.co.uk