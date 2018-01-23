The 50 MW solar plant will be located in Kita, western Mali, and will require an investment of around €77 million.

The West African Development Bank (BOAD) has agreed to finance a 50 MW solar power project in Mali along with Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund (EAIF), which is owned by Investec Asset Management, Green Africa Power (GAP), GuarantCo, and Mali-based Banque Nationale de Développement Agricole du Mali (BNDA).

The €77 million project will be built under a Build-Own-Operate and Transfer (BOOT) contract by local ...

