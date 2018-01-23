In 2017, battery storage, smart grid, and energy efficiency companies saw a YoY increase in venture capital funding, garnering a combined $1.5 billion, up from the $1.3 billion raised in 2016, finds latest Mercom Capital report.The latest yearly report on funding and merger and acquisition (M&A) activity by Mercom Capital Group has found that in 2017 VC funding into battery storage companies almost doubled, the smart grid sector saw a moderate investment increase, while energy efficiency companies captured much less funding than in the year prior.Battery storage In the battery storage sector, 2017 was a year of big deals. The industry saw VC funding nearly double to $714 million across 30 deals, up from the $365 million raised in 38 deals in 2016.A vast portion of this figure came from the Microvast deal, which raised $400 million in the first part of the year, followed by Battery Energy Storage Solutions (BESS) with $66 million, Forsee Power with $65 million, Advanced Microgrid Solutions (AMS) with $34 million, and Primus Power, which brought in $32 million.Energy storage downstream companies received the most funding with $68 million, followed by lithium-based battery companies with $65 million, whereas the overall number of investors, which gathered around the battery storage sector in 2017, went up from 62 in 2016 to 86 in 2017.Compared to $540 million raised in 2016, total corporate funding saw a significant increase to $890 million. Meanwhile, debt and public market financing remained steady year-on-year at $177 million raised in 12 deals compared to $175 million generated by eight deals in 2016.In 2017, project funds ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...