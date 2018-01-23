

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Montana has passed an order that will require Internet service providers in the state to follow net neutrality principles in order to receive state government contracts.



Governor Steve Bullock Monday signed an executive order to protect net neutrality in Montana, beginning July 1, 2018.



Governor Bullock said, 'There has been a lot of talk around the country about how to respond to the recent decision by Federal Communications Commission to repeal net neutrality rules, which keep the internet free and open. It's time to actually do something about it. This is a simple step states can take to preserve and protect net neutrality. We can't wait for folks in Washington DC to come to their senses and reinstate these rules.'



Montana is the first state in the country to implement the order in the wake of the FCC's decision to repeal net neutrality rules. Governor Bullock invited other governors and statehouses to join him.



'To every governor and every legislator in every statehouse across the country, and to every small business and every Fortune 500 company that wants a free and open internet when they buy services: I will personally email this to you,' Bullock continued.



In December, the FCC had voted to deregulate the broadband industry and eliminate net neutrality rules that prohibit Internet service providers from blocking and throttling Internet traffic.



Meanwhile, Montana's decision to enforce net neutrality rules could be challenged in court.



However, Bullock's order directs that to receive a contract from the State of Montana for providing telecommunications services, the service provider must not block lawful content, throttle, impair or degrade lawful internet traffic on the basis of internet content, engage in paid prioritization, or unreasonably interfere or disadvantage the users' ability to select, access, and use broadband internet access service.



