The global reconfigurable educational robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 24% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123005721/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global hybrid lead-acid battery market 2018-2022 under their energy library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global reconfigurable educational robots market segmentation by application and geography

Technavio's report on the global reconfigurable educational robots market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, including K-12 and higher education and elementary education. The global reconfigurable educational robots market was dominated by solutions in K-12 and higher education application segment in 2017, which occupied a share of more than 64%. This segment is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global reconfigurable educational robots market has been segmented into APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. The Americas lead the reconfigurable educational robots market in 2017 by occupying a share of close to 47% and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. However, during the forecast period, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth followed by EMEA and the Americas.

"With the need to boost the STEM education in the K12 and elementary education, respective governments are expected to invest in encouraging the adoption of robots in the education system. With the recognition of the US and Europe as study destinations for higher education, the implementation of reconfigurable robots in universities will provide new opportunities to the industry players," says a senior analyst at Technavio for robotics research.

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free View Technavio's latest discounts and promotions

Some of the companies covered in the report:

Cytron Technologies

LEGO

Makeblock

Modular Robotics

ROBOTIS

Wonder Workshop

The global education robots is the parent market of the global reconfigurable educational robots market. The global reconfigurable educational robots market contributes to more than 38% of the market share of the parent market. The global reconfigurable educational robots market is expected to witness an incremental growth of about USD 41 million during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Low cost of reconfigurable educational robots

Increase in STEM employment and wages

Market challenges:

Emergence of humanoid robots in education

Lack of awareness in developing countries

Market trends:

Mobile applications support in robotic kits

Preprogrammed robotic kits

Get a sample copy of the global reconfigurable educational robots market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing robotics research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180123005721/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com