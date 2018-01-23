Saudi Arabia Air Pollution Control System Market 2018-2024 by Equipment Type, Applications & Regions

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Saudi Arabia Air Pollution Control System Market (2018 -2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia Air Pollution Control System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-24.



With increasing government efforts to boost investment in industrial and manufacturing sectors, Saudi Arabia would encounter an acceleration in growth of new industries in future. Further, growing awareness and enforcement of air pollution norms in the country would positively affect the installation rate of air pollution control systems in petrochemical, chemical as well as power generation industries over the coming years.



The industrial sector is expected to strengthen on account of increasing foreign investment which in turn is expected to yield a moderate growth in the air pollution control system market during the forecast period. Additionally, strict emission laws for industrial pollution contents by the government would further surge the demand for APCS in the country.



Chemical and petrochemical sectors would continue to dominate the air pollution control system market over the coming years on account of growing downstream petrochemical industrial activities in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, growing investors' confidence and rise in government spending for infrastructural development are likely to lead to the influx of new industries which would further surge the demand for APCS.

Markets Covered



By Equipment Types:

Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP)



Flue-gas desulfurization (FGD)



Scrubber



Fabric Filter / Bag Filter



Others

By Applications:

Power Generation



Iron & Steel Industry



Chemical Industry



Others

By Regions:

Eastern



Western



Central



Southern

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Air Pollution Control System Market Overview



4. Saudi Arabia Air Pollution Control System Market Overview



5. Saudi Arabia Air Pollution Control System Market Dynamics



6. Saudi Arabia Air Pollution Control System Market Trends



7. Saudi Arabia Air Pollution Control System Market Overview, By Equipment Type



8. Saudi Arabia Air Pollution Control System Market Overview, By Application



9. Saudi Arabia Air Pollution Control System Market Overview, By Regions



10. Saudi Arabia Air Pollution Control System Market Key Performance Indicators



11. Saudi Arabia Air Pollution Control System Market Opportunity Assessment



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Profiles



14. Strategic Recommendations

Key Companies



AAF Saudi Arabia ltd.

Amec Foster Wheeler plc

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Doosan Lentjes Gmbh

ERG (Air Pollution Control) Ltd

GE Power Systems Inc.

Gulf Advanced Control Systems Arabia

Hamon & Cie (International) S.A

Thermax Private Limited

