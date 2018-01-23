

Appointment of Non-Executive Director



Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (NEX: CCS), the technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ruth Anderson as a Non-Executive Director. Ruth's appointment will be effective from 1(st) February, 2018.



Ruth has over 15 years' of experience in the fields of security, intelligence, cybercrime and risk management. She brings to the Board extensive experience across defence and law enforcement sectors and within financial services, developing and implementing cyber risk governance frameworks.



Ruth is currently Head of IT and Cyber Risk at Lloyds Banking Group. She was previously a director of Cyber in the Financial Services Department of KPMG. She served as the Head of Specialist Operational Support and also as the Head of Intelligence at the Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre, where she delivered the first ever strategic threat assessment on child abuse in the online environment. Prior to this, Ruth served in intelligence and security in the British Army.



Ruth read Arabic and Modern Middle Eastern Studies at Oxford University and is a keen linguist, speaking Arabic, French and German.



Tom Ilube, Crossword CEO, said:



'Crossword is delighted to appoint a director with Ruth's invaluable experience. Ruth's direct experience of working with major end user corporations will significantly enhance Crossword's appreciation of the cyber security challenges facing global organisations'.



Ruth Anderson said:



'There is a wealth of world class cyber security research emerging from British universities. Crossword's role in helping universities commercialise this intellectual property is very important and I am looking forward to helping Crossword achieve its full potential'.



There is no additional information relating to Ruth Anderson which falls to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph 21 of Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market - Rules for Issuers.



About Crossword



Crossword is a technology transfer company specialising in cyber security.



Crossword works with universities who undertake advanced cyber security research in order to take their research through productisation to market.



Further information, please contact:



Tom Ilube CEO, Crossword Cybersecurity Tel: +44 (0) 20 8973 2350 Email: info@crosswordcybersecurity.com



NEX Corporate Advisor Nick Michaels and Jon Isaacs, Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited www.alfredhenry.com Tel: +44 (0)203 772 0021



NEX Corporate Broker Claire Louise Noyce - CEO, Hybridan LLP Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com



23 January 2018



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Crossword Cybersecurity Plc via GlobeNewswire



BYX0M86R20



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX