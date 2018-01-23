GEP Releases New Procurement Outlook Report for 2018, Spotlighting Key Trends in Business and Technology, With Deep Dives Into Sourcing and Purchasing Categories

-Much-anticipated report highlights the top trends in business and technology, and their implications for procurement and other business functions

-Report includes detailed assessments of eight key sourcing and purchasing categories

CLARK, New Jersey, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --GEP, a leading provider ofprocurement softwareand procurement services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, has released its GEP Outlook: Procurement 2018 Report. This report - the latest in the well-regarded series issued annually by GEP - provides guidance and insight for procurement, supply chain and other business professionals on the most important global trends in business and technology.

Included in the report:

Global Business Trends - Recent major changes in political and economic policies, and their implications for enterprise leadership teams

Technology and Operations Disruptors - Emerging and current technologies and how they are powering a new wave of digital-led procurement transformations

Category Insights - Major trends in eight key spend categories, with accompanying discussion on opportunities and risks

The report was collaboratively authored by members of the GEP Thought Leadership Council - a global team of industry and thought leaders, encompassing business and operations strategists, technology experts and innovators, and industry and commodity specialists.

The report is available for complimentary download here. You can also access it by visiting the GEP Knowledge Bank, where you'll find a wide range of sourcing and procurement-focused resources, including white papers, case studies and blogs.

