NAC Stock: Bullish Price ActionThe holiday season has just passed and, fortunately for me, I got to spend some time with family and friends. The topic of conversation ranged from politics to Bitcoin, but we were all in agreement that the legal marijuana sector is going to change the world on many fronts. It is safe to say that there was, and is, quite a lot of enthusiasm about this new sector.There has been so much enthusiasm that the moves in this sector have become parabolic in nature. Under this process, a new breed of nouveau riche has been created as investors in this sector have been rewarded handsomely. I have my reservations for how long such parabolic moves.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...