Daily Litecoin News UpdateYesterday's Litecoin news update had some bad news. Although none had anything to do with Litecoin directly, they seemed to affect its price. Today's update is a 180-degree turn from there. I bring you some good news that would brighten up your day if you're an LTC "HODLer." Here goes:A major merchant processor just confirmed it would be adding support for Litecoin payments..

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...