London's FTSE 100 was up 0.1% to 7,723.01, with miners holding back gains as EasyJet flew higher after solid first-quarter numbers. EasyJet was the standout gainer after it reported 14.4% higher sales and 1.6% lower costs for the first quarter of its financial year as it benefited from the bankruptcies of Monarch, Air Berlin and Alitalia and from Ryanair's flight cancellations. The £1.14bn of sales in the quarter ended 31 December came from an 8% increase in passengers to 18.8m as capacity grew ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...