TROY, MI--(Marketwired - January 23, 2018) - Innovative Computer Systems (Finys), developer of the Finys Suite, a modern enterprise core administration platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies, saw significant growth in core administration projects in 2017, onboarding a total of four new insurer customers.

These additions to the Finys customer base enable the company to realize an ongoing goal of year-over-year, controlled, positive growth. New customers also inevitably lead to new product enhancements for the larger customer base and further refinement of cutting edge implementation tools and methods. With the industry seeking faster speed-to-market and the ability to perform more self-service, Finys is consistently delivering value for an ever-increasing number of insurers.

"This kind of growth is good for our customers and helps us build an even stronger user community going forward," said Scott Hinz, director of sales at Innovative Computer Systems. "Every new Finys client allows us to further refine our approaches and strategies, and strategically increase our capacity for additional future implementations. We're eager to continue the progress we've made."

One of the keys to Finys' success is attributable to continuing technological development, such as the Finys Design Studio. Design Studio's natural language environment and use of an intuitive user interface (UI), drag-and-drop field editing, automated regression testing, and user security administration, along with other progressive features, speeds the implementation of the Finys Suite for insurer clients, enabling true speed-to-market.

The entire Finys Suite, including Design Studio, can be hosted onsite by any insurer customer, or implemented via a SaaS delivery model for maximum efficiency and uptime. The Finys Suite also features mobile access on-demand, and is available as a pre-integrated suite or as standalone components.

About Innovative Computer Systems, Inc.

Innovative Computer Systems, Inc. offers a modern enterprise platform, the Finys Suite (Finys), for property and casualty (P&C) insurance organizations. Finys includes components for core administration (policy, billing and claims), as well as portals and mobile access to support all personal and commercial lines of business for insurers, agents, vendors and insureds. Used by dozens of insurers to reduce operational costs and improve time to market, Finys is available for onsite or SaaS deployment. For more details please visit www.finys.com.

