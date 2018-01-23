2017 Innovations in Transdermal Drug Delivery & Technology Roadmap

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

With the healthcare industry moving toward patient convenience and comfort, pharmaceutical and medical device companies are continuously researching for the most effective, side effect free, convenient route of drug delivery. Transdermal drug delivery is a painless method of delivering drug formulation.

Transdermal route of drug administration has several inherent limitations which can be overcome by technology innovations such as skin ablation (laser, radio frequency), electrical (iontophoresis and electroportation), mechanical (microneedle) methods. This research report focuses different technology innovations, key innovators in this space, industry trends, and impact across different therapeutic areas.



Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of the Research

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Key Findings



2.0 Industry Overview

2.1 Transdermal Drug Delivery: A Promising Method of Drug Delivery

2.2 Evolution of Transdermal Drug Delivery Technologies

2.3 Technology Innovations Addressing Conventional Transdermal Delivery Challenges

2.4 Active and Passive Transdermal Drug Delivery Technologies



3.0 Technology Snapshot and Trends

3.1 Skin Ablation for Transdermal Drug Delivery

3.1.1 Company Skin Ablation Innovations for Transdermal Drug Delivery

3.1.2 University Skin Ablation Innovations for Transdermal Drug Delivery

3.2 Transdermal Drug Delivery Assisted by Electrical Technologies

3.2.1 Iontophoretic Transdermal System for Managing Pain and Migraine

3.3 Ultrasound for Transdermal Drug Delivery

3.4 Convenient, Easy-to-Use Microneedle Patch with Efficacy of Conventional Needle Injection

3.4.1 Different Delivery Strategies Using Microneedles

3.4.2 Solid and Liquid Dose Microneedle Drug Delivery Device

3.4.3 Dissolving Microneedle Patch Technology for Flu Vaccination

3.4.4 Customizable, Metal-based Hollow Microneedle Technology

3.4.5 Proprietary Microneedle Fabrication Technology

3.4.6 Dissolvable Microneedle Patch to Deliver Chemotherapeutic Agent for Treating Skin Cancer

3.4.7 Dissolving Microneedle Patches for Cosmetic Applications

3.4.8 Recent Microneedle Patents for Antiaging

3.4.9 Recent Microneedle Innovations from Patent Analysis

3.4.10 Recent Microneedle Patents from Universities



4.0 Impact Assessment and Analysis

4.1 Transdermal Drug Delivery Solutions Impact Pain, Neurological and Hormonal Indications

4.1.1 Phase 1 Clinical Trial Assessment Shows Active Research Across Therapeutic Areas

4.1.2 Phase 2 Clinical Trial Assessment Shows Active Research Across Transdermal Cancer and Hormonal Therapy

4.1.3 Phase 3 Clinical Trial Assessment Shows Active Research for Transdermal Neurological Therapy

4.1.4 Key Transdermal Therapy Clinical Trials Across Phases

4.2.1 Active Industry Partnerships and Alliances in Transdermal Drug Delivery Industry

4.2.2 Microneedle Technology Licensed from Universities

4.2.3 Transdermal Technologies Licensed for by Key Companies

4.3.1 Funding Assessment Indicates Market Interest Toward Microneedle Technology

4.3.2 National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is the Top Funding Federal Agency for Transdermal Drug Delivery

4.3.3 Key Federal Funded Research Projects for Transdermal Drug Delivery



5.0 Growth Opportunities & Strategic Insights

5.1 Transdermal Drug Delivery Industry Innovation Ecosystem: Key Innovators

5.2.1 Growth Opportunities: Advanced Microneedles

5.2.2 Growth Opportunities: Transdermal Gene Delivery

5.2.3 Growth Opportunities: Smart Transdermal Patches

5.3.1 Technology Roadmap of the Transdermal Drug Delivery Industry

5.3.2 Technology Roadmap Overview

5.3.3 Technology Roadmap of the Transdermal Drug Delivery Industry (Legend)

5.3.4 Technology Roadmap of the Transdermal Drug Delivery Industry - Explained

5.4 Technology Convergence for Advanced Transdermal Drug Delivery

5.5 Emerging Cross Cluster Technologies are Set to Revolutionize the Future Transdermal Drug Delivery Industry

5.6 Strategic Recommendations for Transdermal Drug Delivery Industry Growth



6.0 Key Industry Contacts

6.1 Key Industry Contacts

