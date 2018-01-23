The latest market research report by Technavio on the global slimming tea market predicts a CAGR of around 7% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global slimming tea market by product (green tea and herbal tea) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global slimming tea market, according to Technavio food and beverage researchers:

Increased consumption of slimming tea products: a major market driver

In 2017, the green tea segment dominated the market by occupying more than 59% share

APAC had the highest market share of more than 54% in 2017.

Celestial Seasonings, ITO EN, Nestlé, Tata Global Beverages, and Unilever, are some of the players in the market

Increased consumption of slimming tea products is one of the major factors driving the global slimming tea market. The tea industry primarily consists of four types of teas namely green tea, herbal tea, organic tea, and black tea. These teas are classified as regular tea and non-regular tea based on the consumption pattern and volume of consumption. The regular tea includes black tea, while the others are included in the non-regular tea category. Generally, the regular tea contains caffeine that has harmful effects if consumed largely.

Black tea is prepared from the aged leaves of C. sinensis plant that contains a very low volume of antioxidants. The processing of aged leaves to get black tea in a required color, texture, and flavor further decreases the volume of antioxidants and increases the caffeine content.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on non-alcoholic beverages, "Owing to the presence of caffeine, black tea has some side effects on health such as a headache, nervousness, insomnia, dizziness, irregular heartbeat, heartburn, and ringing in the ears. To avoid the risk of these side effects, the consumers of black tea are considering other available options such as organic tea, herbal tea, and green tea."

APAC: largest slimming tea market

Based on geography, the global slimming tea market is segmented into APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. Among all the geographical segments the APAC region had the highest market share of more than 54% in 2017. The significantly high market share is contributed by the large production of tea in the countries such as China, India, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia. APAC was followed by EMEA with a market share of approximately 28% and the Americas with more than 18% market share in 2017. The lower market share in these regions is because of the lack of tea production and late adoption of tea as a health drink.

Awareness about weight management is one of the trends fueling market growth

Several campaigns are designed and promoted by vendors and by the governments to avoid obesity and to promote weight loss. The goal of these campaigns is to create awareness among people to get a healthy and balanced weight. For instance, eat smart, move more North Carolina is a statewide initiative that encourages increased opportunities for physical activity and healthy eating through policy and environmental change. The goal of the initiative is to promote healthy eating behaviors, which reduce risks and prevent diseases including obesity, inactivity, and unhealthy eating behaviors.

