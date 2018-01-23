sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,03 Euro		-0,60
-2,77 %
WKN: 501451 ISIN: FR0000124141 Ticker-Symbol: VVD 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,136
21,23
20:01
21,09
21,19
20:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLEAN HARBORS INC
CLEAN HARBORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLEAN HARBORS INC45,000,00 %
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA21,03-2,77 %