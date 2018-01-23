2017 Technology Convergence Enabling Retail Process Automation: Making the Digital Connection From Brands to Customers

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This report identifies the key trends in the retail space and highlights the key technologies and their convergence prospects to envision the future retail market.

The retail industry is transforming at an ever-increasing speed with the introduction of new information and communication technologies in the sector. With the changes in the behavior of the customers along with the introduction of new channels and formats of marketing, the retailers are required to quickly adjust the existing business models according to the changing needs of the market. To satisfy the dynamic needs of customers, retail organizations are finding it very difficult to adjust the changes in the existing business model manually.



It is also increasing the cost for employing additional resources to manage the omni-channel market place. In recent years, retailers are trying to engage customers with the introduction of new technologies in the space. Automation across the value chain is proving to be a vital strategy for the retailers to manage the changing landscape and better engage customers with the brands.



In brief, this research service provides the following:

An overview of retail process automation

The changing landscape of modern retail ecosystem

Key trends toward enhancing service management productivity

Key trends facilitating point of sales automation

Key trends enhancing online interactivity

Technologies enabling retail process automation

Key innovations across the identified technologies for retail

Snapshot of technology convergence scenarios

Emerging opportunities and benefits for various stakeholders in the value chain

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Findings

1.3 Research Methodology



2.0 Overview of the Topic

2.1 Retail Process Automation Through Digitization

2.2 The Changing Landscape of Modern Retail Ecosystem

2.3 Trends Toward Enhancing Service Management Productivity

2.4 Trends Facilitating Point of Sales Automation

2.5 Trends Enhancing Online Interactivity



3.0 Key Technologies Enabling Retail Process Automation

3.1 How Can Cloud Computing be Used in Retail?

3.2 Companies at the Forefront of Cloud Computing Market

3.3 How Can Video Analytics be Used in Retail?

3.4 Companies at the Forefront of Video Analytics Market

3.5 How Can Biometric Payment be Used in Retail?

3.6 Companies at the Forefront of Biometric Payment Market

3.7 How Can Augmented Reality be Used in Retail?

3.8 Companies at the Forefront of the Augmented Reality Market

3.9 How Can Artificial Intelligence be Used in Retail?

3.10 Companies at the Forefront of Artificial Intelligence Market

3.11 How Can Social Media Analytics be Used in Retail?

3.12 Companies at the Forefront of Social Media Analytics Market



4.0 Technology Convergence: Envisioning the Future

4.1 Dynamic Pricing Could Blur the Line Between Online and Offline Stores

4.2 Mobile Image Recognition For More Convenient Shopping

4.3 Holographic Displays Enhance Interactivity With Customers

4.4 Gamification Could Drive Sales and Increase Price Discounts

4.5 Drones Will Improve Product Delivery Services



5.0 Analyst Viewpoint & Key Contacts



