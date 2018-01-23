Aircraft Ignition System Market Worth 437.6 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report on the "Aircraft Ignition System Market by System Type (Electronic, Magneto), Engine Type (Turbine Engine, Reciprocating Engine), Component (Igniters, Ignition Leads, Exciters, Spark Plugs), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Platform, Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets' , the market is projected to grow from USD 338.5 Million in 2017 to USD 437.6 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.27% from 2017 to 2022.





Aircraft manufacturers are focusing on manufacturing products based on end user requirements with the aim of cost-cutting, fuel saving, and efficiency. Technological advancements in the field of aircraft ignition systems have contributed to the development of electronic ignition systems that are reliable and have a longer lifespan as compared to conventional ignition systems.

Based on system type, the electronic segment is projected to lead the aircraft ignition system market during the forecast period.

Based on system type, the electronic segment is expected to lead the aircraft ignition system market during the forecast period. Electronic ignition systems are direct fire ignition systems and are considered to be more reliable as compared to conventional magneto ignition systems. These systems have greater spark energy as well as variable spark timing, which, in turn, can improve fuel efficiency. This system controls ignition timings through a mechanical, Revolutions Per Minute (RPM), and vacuum advance. However, electronic ignition systems are complex to operate and weighs more than a magneto system.

Based on platform, the UAV segment of the aircraft ignition system market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on platform, the UAV segment of the aircraft ignition system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The use of UAVs has resulted in a reduction in operating costs and increase in sortie rates, as these vehicles have extreme endurance and potential for high altitude flights. UAVs are currently employed for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), electronic warfare, and strike missions. Thus, increasing applicability of UAVs in the commercial and military sectors is expected to drive the growth of the UAV segment of the aircraft ignition system market.

Based on end user, the aftermarket segment of the aircraft ignition system market is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the aftermarket segment of the aircraft ignition system market is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. The aftermarket involves replacement of parts and maintenance services for installed components. Aftermarket services also include the inspection of complete systems of aircraft for the security of component mounting as well as to detect short or high voltage arcing and loose connections.

The North American region is expected to lead the aircraft ignition system market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.

The North American region is expected to lead the aircraft ignition system market during the forecast period. Increase in disposable income of individuals has contributed to the increasing air travel, which, in turn, has led to the increase in air passenger traffic. The rise in air passenger traffic has contributed to increasing aircraft deliveries in North America, which has further propelled the demand for aircraft ignition systems in this region.

Major companies profiled in the aircraft ignition system market report are Woodward (US), TransDigm (US), Unison (US), and Electroair (US).

